Visiting Rams beat Cardinals to close gap in NFC West

A few plays later, Murray was picked off for the second time by Leonard Floyd, who tipped the ball into the air, caught it and then rumbled downfield to the Arizona 19. Seven plays later, Stafford hit a diving Kupp for a 4-yard touchdown and the Rams led 27-13.

James Conner bulldozed through the Rams' defense for an 8-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 27-20.

Murray finished with 383 yards passing as the Cardinals tried to catch up late.

Arizona's Matt Prater made his second 53-yard field goal of the first half — moments after Murray scrambled for 16 yards and got out of bounds with 1 second left — to tie the game 13-all at halftime. The six-play, 35-second drive ended a back-and-forth first half that saw both teams take the lead and then lose it.

Prater opened the scoring with his first 53-yard kick. Arizona was threatening to score again later in the first quarter, but Murray was picked off by Ernest Jones on second-and-goal from the 4 after Aaron Donald deflected the pass.

Donald — a six-time All-Pro — had a big first quarter that also included a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. He finished with three sacks, bringing his total to 10 this season.