Watch: Former Wildcat Kevin Newman hits walk-off against Twins

The Pittsburgh Pirates broadcast crew called him 'Mr. Walk-off', and it's a fitting nickname for former Arizona Wildcat baseball standout Kevin Newman.

Newman, who entered the afternoon with a .167 batting average, came through in the clutch for the Pirates with a pinch-hit walk-off single in the 9th inning to lift the club to a 6-5 comeback win.

The hit marks the fifth time in the last two seasons that Newman has ended a game in dramatic fashion.

Newman, who was drafted by the Pirates in the 2015 MLB Draft, has appeared in 10 games during MLB's 60-game season and is 7 for 37 at the plate.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020 and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

