WCWS: Montana Fouts throws perfect game as 'Bama blasts Bruins

Alabama didn’t waste time giving Fouts run support. In the first inning, Bailey Hemphill doubled to score Alexis Mack, and Hemphill later scored on a single by Jenna Johnson.

The Crimson Tide got insurance in the fifth, when Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer to make it 5-0.

James Madison wins again

A day after stunning top-seeded Oklahoma, James Madison beat No. 5 Oklahoma State 2-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

After claiming the two wins against Big 12 teams within an hour of their campuses, the unseeded Dukes — champions of the Colonial Athletic Association — are one victory from reaching the best-of-three championship series.

Odicci Alexander pitched complete-game victories in both contests. She threw 129 pitches against Oklahoma, then 95 more against the Cowgirls.

She's looking for more.

“Rest up, just keep embracing each and every one of these moments,” Alexander said. “I can’t say that enough. I’m just so happy to be here and bring that fight, heart, passion, grit, all that when we play next.”

Oklahoma State (48-11) will play Arizona or Florida State in an elimination game on Saturday night.

“We just got to clear it,” Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell said. “It happens. They’re a great team. But we just got to come out tomorrow and be ready to go do what’s us and not who we’re playing, take it to the other team.”