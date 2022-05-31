Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bests

TV WEDNESDAY
Golf
Men’s NCAA team final: Arizona State vs. Texas 2 p.m. Golf
The Match: Rodgers/Brady vs. Mahomes/Allen 4 p.m. TNT
MLB
Padres-Cardinals or Nationals-Mets 10 a.m. MLB
Braves at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Astros at Athletics (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB
Angels at Yankees 4 p.m. FS1
NHL Playoffs
Lightning at Rangers, Game 1 5:10 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Ukraine at Scotland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Italy vs. Argentina 11:30 a.m. FS1
Morocco at United States 4 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis French Open, quarterfinals 3 a.m. TEN
WNBA Fever at Liberty 4 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
Braves at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)