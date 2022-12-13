 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bests

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

South Carolina at UAB 5 p.m. CBSS

Ohio vs. Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. ESPNU

Drexel at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Western Kentucky at Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Maryland 7 p.m. FS1

UC-Riverside at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Long Beach State at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Texas Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

People are also reading…

Football NJCAA championship 7 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Knicks at Bulls 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Timberwolves at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Red Wings at Wild 5:30 p.m. TNT

Canucks at Flames 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's World Cup

France vs. Morocco Noon Ch 11

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

Texas Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Coachella Valley at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News