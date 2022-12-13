Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bests

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
South Carolina at UAB 5 p.m. CBSS
Ohio vs. Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. ESPNU
Drexel at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
Western Kentucky at Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Maryland 7 p.m. FS1
UC-Riverside at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Long Beach State at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Texas Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Football NJCAA championship 7 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Knicks at Bulls 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Timberwolves at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Red Wings at Wild 5:30 p.m. TNT
Canucks at Flames 8 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's World Cup
France vs. Morocco Noon Ch 11
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
Texas Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Coachella Valley at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)