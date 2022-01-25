Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's
Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Providence at Xavier 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Creighton at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2
Penn State at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN
VCU at Davidson 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Marquette at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS1
Tulsa at Tulane 7 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at LSU 7 p.m. SEC
Utah at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
San Diego State at Utah State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Utah at Oregon Noon Pac-12N
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf
NCAA Southwestern Invitational 2:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf
NBA
Knicks at Heat 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Jazz 8 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Jazz 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Blackhawks at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. TNT
Bruins at Avalanche 8 p.m. TNT
Tennis
Australian Open, quarterfinals (T) Noon ESPN2
Australian Open, semifinals 1:30 a.m. ESPN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, women's
Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Bakersfield at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Jazz 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend — (T): taped
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)