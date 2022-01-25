 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

Providence at Xavier 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Creighton at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2

Penn State at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN

VCU at Davidson 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Marquette at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS1

Tulsa at Tulane 7 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at LSU 7 p.m. SEC

Utah at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

San Diego State at Utah State 8:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Utah at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf

NCAA Southwestern Invitational 2:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf

NBA

Knicks at Heat 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Jazz 8 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Jazz 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Blackhawks at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. TNT

Bruins at Avalanche 8 p.m. TNT

Tennis

Australian Open, quarterfinals (T) Noon ESPN2

Australian Open, semifinals 1:30 a.m. ESPN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women's

Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Bakersfield at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Jazz 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend — (T): taped

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

