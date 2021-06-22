Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball;CWS: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt;4 p.m.;ESPN2
MLB;Nats-Phillies or White Sox-Pirates;10 a.m.;MLB
;Brewers at D-backs;12:30 p.m.;BSAZ
;Giants at Angels;1 p.m.;MLB
;Braves-Mets or Red Sox-Rays;4 p.m.;MLB
;Dodgers at Padres;7 p.m.;ESPN
NBA;Hawks at Bucks, Game 1;5:30 p.m.;TNT
NHL;Lightning at Islanders, Game 6;5 p.m.;NBCS
Soccer (M);Slovakia at Spain;8:30 a.m.;ESPN
;Sweden vs. Poland;8:30 a.m.;ESPN2
;Portugal vs. France;11:30 a.m.;ESPN
;Hungary at Germany;11:30 a.m.;ESPN2
;Ecuador vs. Peru;2 p.m.;FS1
;Colombia at Brazil;5 p.m.;FS1
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB;Brewers at D-backs;12:30 p.m.;1490-AM*
Talk;“Spears and Ali”;3 p.m.;1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)