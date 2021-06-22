 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball;CWS: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt;4 p.m.;ESPN2

MLB;Nats-Phillies or White Sox-Pirates;10 a.m.;MLB

;Brewers at D-backs;12:30 p.m.;BSAZ

;Giants at Angels;1 p.m.;MLB

;Braves-Mets or Red Sox-Rays;4 p.m.;MLB

;Dodgers at Padres;7 p.m.;ESPN

NBA;Hawks at Bucks, Game 1;5:30 p.m.;TNT

NHL;Lightning at Islanders, Game 6;5 p.m.;NBCS

Soccer (M);Slovakia at Spain;8:30 a.m.;ESPN

;Sweden vs. Poland;8:30 a.m.;ESPN2

;Portugal vs. France;11:30 a.m.;ESPN

;Hungary at Germany;11:30 a.m.;ESPN2

;Ecuador vs. Peru;2 p.m.;FS1

;Colombia at Brazil;5 p.m.;FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB;Brewers at D-backs;12:30 p.m.;1490-AM*

Talk;“Spears and Ali”;3 p.m.;1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News