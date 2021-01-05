 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Rhode Island at Richmond 4 p.m. CBSS

Teams TBA 4:30 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2

Georgetown at Butler 5 p.m. FS1

Georgia at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

St. John’s at Xavier 6 p.m. CBSS

Minnesota at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at South Carolina 7 p.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Mississippi 7 p.m. SEC

Utah State at New Mexico 8 p.m. CBSS

Air Force at Boise State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Northwestern at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN

NBA

Celtics at Heat 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Raptors at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Clippers at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Juventus at AC Milan 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Raptors at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

