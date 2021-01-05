Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Rhode Island at Richmond 4 p.m. CBSS
Teams TBA 4:30 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2
Georgetown at Butler 5 p.m. FS1
Georgia at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
St. John’s at Xavier 6 p.m. CBSS
Minnesota at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at South Carolina 7 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1
Auburn at Mississippi 7 p.m. SEC
Utah State at New Mexico 8 p.m. CBSS
Air Force at Boise State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Northwestern at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN
NBA
Celtics at Heat 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Raptors at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Clippers at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Juventus at AC Milan 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Raptors at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)