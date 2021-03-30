 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA

Mavericks at Celtics 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Bucks at Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

Bulls at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

NHL

Flyers at Sabres 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Kings at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

WC qualifying: Poland at England 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Ohio State at Michigan Noon BTN

Penn State at Maryland 2 p.m. BTN

Softball

Morehead State at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis

Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Hockey

Henderson at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

