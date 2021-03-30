Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA
Mavericks at Celtics 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Bucks at Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN
Bulls at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
NHL
Flyers at Sabres 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Kings at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
WC qualifying: Poland at England 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Ohio State at Michigan Noon BTN
Penn State at Maryland 2 p.m. BTN
Softball
Morehead State at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Tennis
Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Hockey
Henderson at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)