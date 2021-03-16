Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s NIT: Toledo at Richmond 4 p.m. ESPN2
NIT: W. Kentucky at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLB spring Rays vs. Pirates 10 a.m. MLB
Dodgers vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB
Padres vs. Cubs 6 p.m. MLB
NBA Bucks at 76ers 4:15 p.m. ESPN
Clippers at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA softball North Dakota at Florida 4 p.m. SEC
NCAA volleyball Nebraska at Volleyball 5 p.m. BTN
NHL Flyers at Rangers 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Oilers at Flames 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s UEFA: TBA 3:30 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Hockey Ontario at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)