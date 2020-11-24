 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

McNeese State at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

George Washington at Navy 10 a.m. CBSS

Oakland at Xavier 10 a.m. FS1

North Carolina A&T at Illinois Noon BTN

Illinois State at Ohio State Noon ESPN

Saint Mary’s vs. Memphis Noon ESPN2

Drake at Kansas State Noon ESPNU

Fairfield at Providence Noon FS1

Northwest at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

North Carolina Central at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at Texas-Arlington 2 p.m. ESPN

Bowling Green at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN2

UMBC at Georgetown 2 p.m. FS1

Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Liberty vs. Purdue 4 p.m. CBSS

Western Michigan at Butler 4 p.m. FS1

Morehead State at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Arizona State vs. Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPN

South Dakota State vs. West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN2

St. Peter’s at St. John’s 5 p.m. FS2

Tennessee Tech at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN

Central Conn. State at UConn 6 p.m. FS1

Clemson vs. Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Cal Baptist at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Villanova vs. Boston College 7:30 p.m. ESPN

VCU vs. Utah State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette 8 p.m. FS1

UCLA at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSS

Texas Southern at Washington State 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s

Houston at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FSAZ

Volleyball, women’s

Mississippi at LSU 10 a.m. ESPNU

Note: Matchups subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

