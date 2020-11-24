Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s
McNeese State at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN
George Washington at Navy 10 a.m. CBSS
Oakland at Xavier 10 a.m. FS1
North Carolina A&T at Illinois Noon BTN
Illinois State at Ohio State Noon ESPN
Saint Mary’s vs. Memphis Noon ESPN2
Drake at Kansas State Noon ESPNU
Fairfield at Providence Noon FS1
Northwest at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
North Carolina Central at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma State at Texas-Arlington 2 p.m. ESPN
Bowling Green at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN2
UMBC at Georgetown 2 p.m. FS1
Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN
Liberty vs. Purdue 4 p.m. CBSS
Western Michigan at Butler 4 p.m. FS1
Morehead State at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Arizona State vs. Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPN
South Dakota State vs. West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN2
St. Peter’s at St. John’s 5 p.m. FS2
Tennessee Tech at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN
Central Conn. State at UConn 6 p.m. FS1
Clemson vs. Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Cal Baptist at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Villanova vs. Boston College 7:30 p.m. ESPN
VCU vs. Utah State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette 8 p.m. FS1
UCLA at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSS
Texas Southern at Washington State 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s
Houston at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FSAZ
Volleyball, women’s
Mississippi at LSU 10 a.m. ESPNU
Note: Matchups subject to change due to pandemic
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
