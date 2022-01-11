 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Villanova at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1

Clemson at Notre Dame 5 p.m. BSAZ

Minnesota at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN

LSU at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC

Utah State at Colorado State 6 p.m. CBSS

St. John’s at UConn 6:30 p.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Boston College 7 p.m. BSAZ

Maryland at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN2

TCU at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

California at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Baylor at Oklahoma 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Hockey, men's

AHL: Grand Rapids at Chicago 6 p.m. NHL

NBA

Mavericks at Knicks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Nets at Bulls 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Canadiens at Bruins 5 p.m. TNT

Maple Leafs at Coyotes 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 11:55 a.m. ESPN

Juventus at Inter Milan 1 p.m. CBSS

Liga MX: Tigres at S. Laguna 7 p.m. FS2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

St. John’s at UConn 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Jose 8 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

