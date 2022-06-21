 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball, NCAA

CWS: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN

CWS: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Blue Jays at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies at Rangers (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Tigers at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Royals at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

NHL

Stanley Cup Finals: Avalanche at Lightning, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 9

WNBA

Liberty at Sun 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

