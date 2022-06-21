Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball, NCAA
CWS: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN
CWS: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Blue Jays at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ
Phillies at Rangers (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Tigers at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Royals at Angels 7 p.m. MLB
NHL
Stanley Cup Finals: Avalanche at Lightning, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 9
WNBA
Liberty at Sun 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
People are also reading…
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)