Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf;LPGA Tour, first round;8 p.m.;Golf

Hockey;U-18: Canada vs. Sweden;2 p.m.;NHL

Lacrosse; Women's: ASU vs. Cal;4 p.m.;Pac-12N

MLB;White Sox at Reds;9:30 a.m.;MLB

;Giants-Rockies or Orioles-Mariners;Noon;MLB

;D-backs at Marlins;3:30 p.m.;BSAZ+

;Dodgers at Cubs;4:30 p.m.;ESPN

;Rays-Angels or Blue Jays-A's;7:30 p.m.;MLB

NBA;Suns at Hawks;5 p.m.;BSAZ

;Spurs at Jazz;6 p.m.;NBA

NHL;Capitals at Rangers;4 p.m.;NBCS

;Avalanche at Sharks;6:30 p.m.;NBCS

;Kings at Coyotes (JIP);8 p.m.;BSAZ

Soccer (M);Real Madrid at Chelsea;11:40 a.m.;CBSS

;Columbus at CF Monterrey;5 p.m.;FS2

;Portland at Club America;7 p.m.;FS1

Soccer (W);Chelsea at Tottenham;9:30 a.m.;NBCS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB;D-backs at Marlins;3:30 p.m.;1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

