agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball

TBT, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, quarterfinal 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Braves at Phillies 9:30 a.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Phoenix Rising at Oakland Roots 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, women's

Germany vs. France 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

