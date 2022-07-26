Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball
TBT, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, quarterfinal 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
Braves at Phillies 9:30 a.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Yankees at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Phoenix Rising at Oakland Roots 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, women's
Germany vs. France 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
People are also reading…
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)