Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
NC A&T at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Beach volleyball
NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. FAU 7 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: California vs. LSU 8 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount 9 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Martin vs. USC 10 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. TCU 11 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA Noon ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida State 1 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Georgia State vs. Grand Canyon 2 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
NCAA men’s selection show 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Marlins 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Braves-Mets or Padres-Guardians 10 a.m. MLB
Angels-Red Sox or Yankees-Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB
Giants-Dodgers or Nationals-Rockies TBA MLB
NBA Playoffs
76ers at Heat, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT
Mavericks at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPN
Lightning at Maple Leafs, Game 2 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Blues at Wild, Game 2 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Kings at Oilers, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men's
UEFA: Man. City at Real Madrid Noon Ch 13
Pumas UNAM at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
U-17: Costa Rica vs. Canada 3:50 p.m. FS2
NWSL: OL Reign at Washington 5 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Marlins 9:30 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs
Mavericks at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)