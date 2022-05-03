 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

NC A&T at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Beach volleyball

NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. FAU 7 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: California vs. LSU 8 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount 9 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Martin vs. USC 10 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. TCU 11 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA Noon ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida State 1 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Georgia State vs. Grand Canyon 2 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

NCAA men’s selection show 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Marlins 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Braves-Mets or Padres-Guardians 10 a.m. MLB

Angels-Red Sox or Yankees-Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB

Giants-Dodgers or Nationals-Rockies TBA MLB

NBA Playoffs

76ers at Heat, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT

Mavericks at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPN

Lightning at Maple Leafs, Game 2 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Blues at Wild, Game 2 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Kings at Oilers, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men's

UEFA: Man. City at Real Madrid Noon Ch 13

Pumas UNAM at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

U-17: Costa Rica vs. Canada 3:50 p.m. FS2

NWSL: OL Reign at Washington 5 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Marlins 9:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs

Mavericks at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

