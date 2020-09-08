Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 11 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB Royals at Indians 3 p.m. MLB
White Sox at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Playoffs Celtics vs. Raptors, Game 6 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 4 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs Islanders vs. Lightning, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1
Tennis U.S. Open, quarterfinals 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Atlanta vs. Chicago 5 p.m. CBSS
Dallas vs. Seattle 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
