Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 11 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB Royals at Indians 3 p.m. MLB

White Sox at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at D-backs 6;30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Celtics vs. Raptors, Game 6 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 4 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs Islanders vs. Lightning, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

Tennis U.S. Open, quarterfinals 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Atlanta vs. Chicago 5 p.m. CBSS

Dallas vs. Seattle 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

