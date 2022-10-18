 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Football, NCAA

Georgia St. at Appalachian St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Phillies at Padres, Game 2 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Yankees at Astros, Game 1 4:30 p.m. TBS

NBA

Knicks at Grizzlies 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Mavericks at Suns 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Flyers at Panthers 4:30 p.m. TNT

Blues at Kraken 7 p.m. TNT

People are also reading…

Soccer, men's

Dortmund at Hannover 96 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Chelsea at Brentford 11:30 a.m. USA

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Kansas at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Nebraska at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

LSU at Alabama 5 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs

Yankees at Astros, Game 1 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Mavericks at Suns (JIP) 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News