Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Football, NCAA
Georgia St. at Appalachian St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Phillies at Padres, Game 2 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Yankees at Astros, Game 1 4:30 p.m. TBS
NBA
Knicks at Grizzlies 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Mavericks at Suns 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Flyers at Panthers 4:30 p.m. TNT
Blues at Kraken 7 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Dortmund at Hannover 96 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Chelsea at Brentford 11:30 a.m. USA
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Kansas at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPNU
Illinois at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Nebraska at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC
LSU at Alabama 5 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs
Yankees at Astros, Game 1 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Mavericks at Suns (JIP) 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)