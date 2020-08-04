Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball KBO: NC Dinos at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: LG Twins at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2
Golf U.S. Women’s Amateur, round of 64 1 p.m. Golf
MLB Mets-Nationals or Red Sox-Rays 3 p.m. MLB
Astros at D-backs 6 p.m. FSAZ
Astros-D-backs or Angels-Mariners 6 p.m. MLB
NBA Wizards vs. 76ers 1 p.m. NBA
Lakers vs. Thunder 3:45 p.m. ESPN
Nets vs. Celtics 6:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL playoffs Islanders vs. Panthers, Game 3 9 a.m. NBCS
Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 3 11:30 a.m. FSAZ
Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 3 11:30 a.m. NHL
Bruins vs. Lightning 1 p.m. NBCS
Avalanche vs. Stars 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Avalanche vs. Stars 3:30 p.m. NHL
Canadiens vs. Penguins, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS
Blackhawks vs. Oilers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s MLS: Philadelphia vs. Portland 5 p.m. FS1
WNBA Minnesota vs. New York 4 p.m. CBSS
Las Vegas vs. Washington 5 p.m NBA
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Astros at D-backs 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!