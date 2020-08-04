You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO: NC Dinos at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: LG Twins at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2

Golf U.S. Women’s Amateur, round of 64 1 p.m. Golf

MLB Mets-Nationals or Red Sox-Rays 3 p.m. MLB

Astros at D-backs 6 p.m. FSAZ

Astros-D-backs or Angels-Mariners 6 p.m. MLB

NBA Wizards vs. 76ers 1 p.m. NBA

Lakers vs. Thunder 3:45 p.m. ESPN

Nets vs. Celtics 6:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs Islanders vs. Panthers, Game 3 9 a.m. NBCS

Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 3 11:30 a.m. FSAZ

Coyotes vs. Predators, Game 3 11:30 a.m. NHL

Bruins vs. Lightning 1 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche vs. Stars 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche vs. Stars 3:30 p.m. NHL

Canadiens vs. Penguins, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks vs. Oilers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s MLS: Philadelphia vs. Portland 5 p.m. FS1

WNBA Minnesota vs. New York 4 p.m. CBSS

Las Vegas vs. Washington 5 p.m NBA

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Astros at D-backs 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

