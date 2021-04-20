 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Giants-Phillies or Orioles-Marlins 10 a.m. MLB

Twins-Athletics or Astros-Rockies (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Reds 3:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Braves at Yankees 3:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Suns at 76ers 4 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at 76ers 4 p.m. NBA

Grizzlies at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA softball

Louisville at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU

Clemson at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

NHL

Predators at Blackhawks 4 p.m. NBCS

Sharks at Golden Knights 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Wild at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

Serie A:Cagliari at Udinese11:30 a.m.ESPN2

EPL: Manchester City at Aston Villa Noon NBCS

Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey7 p.m.FS1

Soccer, women's

Chelsea at Manchester City10 a.m. NBCS

NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Reds 3:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

