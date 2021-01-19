 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

VCU at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. CBSS

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2

Kentucky at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN

Cincinnati at Temple 7 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Washington 7 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

Fresno State at Boise State 9 p.m. FS1

NBA

Celtics at 76ers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Rockets 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Rockets 7:30 p.m. FSAZ

NHL

Oilers at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Wild at Ducks 7:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Aston Villa at Manchester City 10:55 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Napoli at Juventus 12:50 p.m. ESPN2

EPL: Manchester United at Fulham 1:10 p.m. NBCS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Suns at Rockets 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Sean Miller on Bennedict Mathurin's 31-point outing, shifting the lineup and missing Jemarl Baker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News