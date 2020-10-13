 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2

Golf PGA Tour, Charity Challenge 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs Dodgers vs. Braves, Game 3 3 p.m. FS1

Rays vs. Astros, Game 4 5:40 p.m. TBS

NCAA football Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s Netherlands at Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

