Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball KBO Playoffs: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO Playoffs: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 3:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN
Boxing PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. FS1
Golf LPGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
NCAA football Ball State at Miami (Ohio) 5 p.m. CBSS
Ohio at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN
Buffalo at Northern Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling Green at Toledo 6 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA volleyball Arkansas at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC
Soccer, men’s Copa MX final, L2: Tijuana at Monterrey 7:30 p.m. FS2
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
