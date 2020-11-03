 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO Playoffs: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO Playoffs: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 3:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN

Boxing PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. FS1

Golf LPGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

NCAA football Ball State at Miami (Ohio) 5 p.m. CBSS

Ohio at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN

Buffalo at Northern Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Toledo 6 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA volleyball Arkansas at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Soccer, men’s Copa MX final, L2: Tijuana at Monterrey 7:30 p.m. FS2

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Kevin Sumlin's press conference leading up to Arizona's season opener at Utah

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News