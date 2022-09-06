 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Giants at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2

Tennis

U.S. Open, quarterfinals 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Nebraska at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

