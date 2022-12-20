 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

UC Davis at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oakland at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

St. John’s at Villanova 4:30 p.m. FS1

Michigan vs. North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Texas-Arlington at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Florida A&M at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Clemson at Georgia Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maine at Ohio State 6:30 p.m. BTN

New Orleans at Purdue 7 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

UNC-Asheville at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

People are also reading…

Colorado State at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Louisville vs. DePaul 6:30 p.m. FS1

Florida at Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Football, NCAA

SEC Signing Day 7 a.m. SEC

Pac-12 Signing Day 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Big Ten Signing Day Noon BTN

Signing Day Special Noon ESPN2

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky at South Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

Juniors: United States vs. Sweden 12:30 p.m. NHL

Juniors: Slovakia at Canada 4:30 p.m. NHL

NBA

Warriors at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

Hornets at Clippers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Devils at Panthers 5 p.m. TNT

Oilers at Stars 7:30 p.m. TNT

Coyotes at Golden Knights 8 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

Arizona at UT Arlington 2 p.m. 1400-AM

Football, NCAA

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky at South Alabama 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News