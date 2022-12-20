Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
UC Davis at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Oakland at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
St. John’s at Villanova 4:30 p.m. FS1
Michigan vs. North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
Texas-Arlington at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Florida A&M at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Clemson at Georgia Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maine at Ohio State 6:30 p.m. BTN
New Orleans at Purdue 7 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N
UNC-Asheville at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC
Colorado State at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Louisville vs. DePaul 6:30 p.m. FS1
Florida at Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Football, NCAA
SEC Signing Day 7 a.m. SEC
Pac-12 Signing Day 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Big Ten Signing Day Noon BTN
Signing Day Special Noon ESPN2
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky at South Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN
Hockey, men's
Juniors: United States vs. Sweden 12:30 p.m. NHL
Juniors: Slovakia at Canada 4:30 p.m. NHL
NBA
Warriors at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
Hornets at Clippers 8:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Devils at Panthers 5 p.m. TNT
Oilers at Stars 7:30 p.m. TNT
Coyotes at Golden Knights 8 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
Arizona at UT Arlington 2 p.m. 1400-AM
Football, NCAA
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky at South Alabama 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)