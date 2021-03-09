 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Big East first round: Marq. vs. G’town 1 p.m. FS1

Pac-12 first round: Wash. St. vs. ASU 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Patriot semi: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Big East first round: Butler vs. Xavier 4 p.m. FS1

Big Ten first round: Minn. vs. N’western 4:30 p.m. BTN

Big 12 first round: Kan. St. vs. TCU 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Pac-12 first round: Wash. vs. Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

SEC first round: Tex. A&M vs. Vandy 5 p.m. SEC

Patriot semi: Bucknell at Colgate 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Big Ten first round: Neb. vs. Penn St. 7 p.m. BTN

Big East first round: DePaul vs. Prov. 7 p.m. FS1

Big 12 first round: Iowa St. vs. Okla. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Pac-12 first round: California vs. Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Big Ten second round: Minn. vs. Neb. 9 a.m. BTN

Big Ten second round: N’western vs. TBD 11:30 a.m. BTN

Big Ten second round: Penn St. - Mich. St. 4:30 p.m. BTN

Big Ten second round: Purdue vs. Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

MWC championship 9 p.m. CBSS

MLB spring Tigers vs. Phillies 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs vs. Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB

NBA Spurs at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. NBA

NHL Golden Knights at Wild 5 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Avalanche 7 p.m. FSAZ

Kings at Ducks 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s EPL: Southampton at Manchester City 10:55 a.m. NBCS

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

