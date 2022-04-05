 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Kansas at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

Golf

Masters, Par 3 Contest Noon ESPN

Hockey

AHL: Syracuse at Toronto 4 p.m. NHL

MLB spring training

Phillies vs. Rays 9:30 a.m. MLB

NBA

Nets at Knicks 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Lightning at Capitals 4:30 p.m. TNT

Flames at Ducks 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Read Madrid vs. Chelsea Noon Ch 13

NY City FC at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Michigan State at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

Florida State at Florida 3 p.m. SEC

Tulsa at Oklahoma 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Kentucky at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Hockey

AHL: Iowa at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

