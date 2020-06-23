Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO: Hanwha at Samsung 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Sheffield United at Manchester United 9:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace at Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta 12:25 p.m. ESPN

Tennis Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. TEN

Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. TEN

