Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Kia Tigers at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, Charity Challenge 11 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur, round of 64 4 p.m. Golf
MLB White Sox at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon FS/ESPN
Athletics at Angels 1 p.m. MLB
Royals at Reds 3:30 p.m. FS1
Padres-Dodgers or Mariners-Rangers 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Pacers vs. Rockets 1 p.m. NBA
Raptors vs. 76ers 3:45 p.m. ESPN
Clippers vs. Nuggets 6:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs Hurricanes vs. Bruins, Game 1 8 a.m. NBCS
Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 1 Noon NBCS
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 1 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 1 5 p.m. NBCS
Blues vs. Canucks, Game 1 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Liga MX: Club Atletico at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1
WNBA Connecticut vs. Dallas 4 p.m. CBSS
Mercury vs. Chicago 6 p.m. FSAZ
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NHL Playoffs Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 1 2:30 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB D-backs at Rockies Noon 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
