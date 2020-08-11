You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Kia Tigers at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, Charity Challenge 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur, round of 64 4 p.m. Golf

MLB White Sox at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon FS/ESPN

Athletics at Angels 1 p.m. MLB

Royals at Reds 3:30 p.m. FS1

Padres-Dodgers or Mariners-Rangers 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Pacers vs. Rockets 1 p.m. NBA

Raptors vs. 76ers 3:45 p.m. ESPN

Clippers vs. Nuggets 6:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs Hurricanes vs. Bruins, Game 1 8 a.m. NBCS

Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 1 Noon NBCS

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 1 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 1 5 p.m. NBCS

Blues vs. Canucks, Game 1 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Liga MX: Club Atletico at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

WNBA Connecticut vs. Dallas 4 p.m. CBSS

Mercury vs. Chicago 6 p.m. FSAZ

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NHL Playoffs Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 1 2:30 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB D-backs at Rockies Noon 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page: Wildcats football schedule breakdown plus guest Corey Williams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News