Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPN2

Marquette at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

VCU at Richmond 5 p.m. CBSS

South Florida at UCF 5 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS1

Minnesota at Indiana 7 p.m. BTN

Utah State at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS

Alabama at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC

Basketball, women’s

Illinois at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN

NBA

Rockets at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Heat at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Panthers at Hurricanes 2 p.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Jets at Oilers 8 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Fulham at Burnley 10:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Everton 1:10 p.m. NBCS

Tennis

Australian Open, quarterfinals 5 p.m. TEN

Australian Open, semifinals 8 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, semifinals 1:30 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

