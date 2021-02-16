Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPN2
Marquette at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN
VCU at Richmond 5 p.m. CBSS
South Florida at UCF 5 p.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS1
Minnesota at Indiana 7 p.m. BTN
Utah State at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS
Alabama at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC
Basketball, women’s
Illinois at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN
NBA
Rockets at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Heat at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Panthers at Hurricanes 2 p.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Jets at Oilers 8 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Fulham at Burnley 10:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Everton 1:10 p.m. NBCS
Tennis
Australian Open, quarterfinals 5 p.m. TEN
Australian Open, semifinals 8 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open, semifinals 1:30 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)