Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 11 3:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB

White Sox-Twins or Indians-Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Red Sox-Angels or Tigers-Rangers 1 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Marlins 4 p.m. ESPN

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Home Run Derby Bracket Show 7 p.m. ESPN

Yankees at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NHL Playoffs

Canadiens at Lightning, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Denmark at England 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Tennis

Wimbledon, quarterfinals 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, quarterfinals 5 a.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Wings at Lynx 5 p.m. ESPN2

Sparks at Storm 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali”3 p.m.1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

