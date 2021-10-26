 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 7 a.m. Golf

MLB

World Series: Braves at Astros, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Hawks at Pelicans 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Kings at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Grizzlies at Trail Blazers 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Bruins at Panthers 4 p.m. NHL

Flyers at Oilers 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

MLS: LA Galaxy at Sporting KC 5:30 p.m. FS1

Volleyball, women's

Kentucky at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Texas Tech at Kansas State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

World Seres: Braves at Astros, Game 2 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

