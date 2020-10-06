Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
KBO: Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns — 2:30 a.m., ESPN2
KBO: Samsung Lions at LG Twins — 2:25 a.m. (Thu.), ESPN2
MLB Playoffs
Marlins vs. Braves, Game 2 — 11 a.m., MLB
Athletics vs. Astros, Game 3 — 12:30 p.m., TBS
Rays vs. Yankees, Game 3 — 4 p.m., TBS
Padres vs. Dodgers, Game 2 — 6 p.m., FS1
NCAA football
La.-Lafayette at Appalachian State — 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Draft, rounds 2-7 — 8:30 a.m., NHL
Soccer, men’s
Mexico at Netherlands — 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, quarterfinals — 3 a.m., TEN
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
