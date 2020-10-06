 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

KBO: Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns — 2:30 a.m., ESPN2

KBO: Samsung Lions at LG Twins — 2:25 a.m. (Thu.), ESPN2

MLB Playoffs

Marlins vs. Braves, Game 2 — 11 a.m., MLB

Athletics vs. Astros, Game 3 — 12:30 p.m., TBS

Rays vs. Yankees, Game 3 — 4 p.m., TBS

Padres vs. Dodgers, Game 2 — 6 p.m., FS1

NCAA football

La.-Lafayette at Appalachian State — 4:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Draft, rounds 2-7 — 8:30 a.m., NHL

Soccer, men’s

Mexico at Netherlands — 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, quarterfinals — 3 a.m., TEN

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

