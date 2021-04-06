 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Pirates at Reds 9:30 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Athletics 12:30 p.m. MLB

Orioles at Yankees 3:30 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Pelicans at Nets 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Jazz at Suns 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Oilers at Senators 2 p.m. NBCS

Canadiens at Maple Leafs 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Kings 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men’s

Philadelphia Union at Deportivo Saprissa 3 p.m. FS1

Toronto FC at Club Leon 5 p.m. FS1

Club América at CD Olimpia 8 p.m. FS1

Softball

Charleston Southern at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

