Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: NC Dinos at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Phillies-Red Sox or Blue Jays-Orioles 10:30 a.m. MLB

Nationals at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Athletics 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Angels at Giants 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Raptors vs. Nets, Game 2 10:30 a.m. NBA

Nuggets vs. Jazz, Game 2 1 p.m. TNT

Celtics vs. 76ers, Game 2 3:30 p.m. TNT

Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 2 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Game 5 9 a.m. NBCS

Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 5 1 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 5 2:30 p.m. NHL

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 5 (JIP) 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 5 5 p.m. NBCS

Canucks vs. Blues, Game 5 7:30 p.m. NBCS

WNBA

Atlanta vs. Washington 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Athletics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NHL Playoffs

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 5 2:30 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

