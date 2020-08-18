Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: NC Dinos at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Phillies-Red Sox or Blue Jays-Orioles 10:30 a.m. MLB
Nationals at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Athletics 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Angels at Giants 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Raptors vs. Nets, Game 2 10:30 a.m. NBA
Nuggets vs. Jazz, Game 2 1 p.m. TNT
Celtics vs. 76ers, Game 2 3:30 p.m. TNT
Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 2 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Game 5 9 a.m. NBCS
Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 5 1 p.m. NBCS
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 5 2:30 p.m. NHL
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 5 (JIP) 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 5 5 p.m. NBCS
Canucks vs. Blues, Game 5 7:30 p.m. NBCS
WNBA
Atlanta vs. Washington 4 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Athletics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NHL Playoffs
Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 5 2:30 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!