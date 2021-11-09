 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Buffalo at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1

Youngstown State at Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN

Coppin State at DePaul 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Southern Illinois at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

Pepperdine at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Football Toledo at Bowling Green 5 p.m. CBSS

Ball State at Northern Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2

Kent State at Central Michigan 6 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Pistons at Rockets 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Heat at Lakers 8:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Maple Leafs at Flyers 5:30 p.m. NHL

Wild at Coyotes 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Michigan at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Northwestern at Indiana Noon BTN

Volleyball Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

