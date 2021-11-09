Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's
Buffalo at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1
Youngstown State at Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN
Coppin State at DePaul 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Southern Illinois at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC
Pepperdine at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Football Toledo at Bowling Green 5 p.m. CBSS
Ball State at Northern Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2
Kent State at Central Michigan 6 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Pistons at Rockets 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Heat at Lakers 8:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Maple Leafs at Flyers 5:30 p.m. NHL
Wild at Coyotes 8 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Michigan at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
Northwestern at Indiana Noon BTN
Volleyball Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)