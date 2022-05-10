Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
MLB
Blue Jays-Yankees or Dodgers-Pirates 9:30 a.m. MLB
Marlins at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Phillies-Mariners or Rockies-Giants 12:30 p.m. MLB
Rays at Angels 4 p.m. FS1
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Celtics, Game 5 4 p.m. TNT
Warriors at Grizzlies, Game 5 6:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Penguins at Rangers, Game 5 4 p.m. ESPN
Capitals at Panthers, Game 5 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Stars at Flames, Game 5 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Juventus vs. Inter Milan Noon CBSS
EPL: Man. City at Wolves 12:15 p.m. USA
Softball, NCAA
Indiana vs. Penn State 8 a.m. BTN
Mississippi State vs. LSU 9 a.m. SEC
Purdue vs. Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN
Auburn vs. Missouri 11:30 a.m. SEC
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. BTN
Florida vs. Tex. A&M/S. Carolina 2 p.m. SEC
Michigan State vs. Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
Georgia vs. Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC
WNBA
Liberty at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS
Storm at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
Marlins at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)