agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Blue Jays-Yankees or Dodgers-Pirates 9:30 a.m. MLB

Marlins at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies-Mariners or Rockies-Giants 12:30 p.m. MLB

Rays at Angels 4 p.m. FS1

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Celtics, Game 5 4 p.m. TNT

Warriors at Grizzlies, Game 5 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Penguins at Rangers, Game 5 4 p.m. ESPN

Capitals at Panthers, Game 5 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Stars at Flames, Game 5 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Juventus vs. Inter Milan Noon CBSS

EPL: Man. City at Wolves 12:15 p.m. USA

Softball, NCAA

Indiana vs. Penn State 8 a.m. BTN

Mississippi State vs. LSU 9 a.m. SEC

Purdue vs. Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN

Auburn vs. Missouri 11:30 a.m. SEC

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. BTN

Florida vs. Tex. A&M/S. Carolina 2 p.m. SEC

Michigan State vs. Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

Georgia vs. Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC

WNBA

Liberty at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS

Storm at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Marlins at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

