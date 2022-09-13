 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Angels at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Athletics at Rangers 4:30 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

NY City FC vs. Atlas 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: Pachuca at FC Juarez 7 p.m. FS2

Volleyball

Louisville at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

People are also reading…

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News