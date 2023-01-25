Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/radio sports best bets
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m. FS1 Xavier at UConn
5 p.m. ACCN Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
5 p.m BTN Wisconsin at Maryland
5 p.m. CBSSN Dayton at Rhode Island
5 p.m. ESPN2 South Carolina at Florida
5 p.m. ESPNU West Virginia at Texas Tech
5 p.m. FS2 Northwestern at Nebraska
5 p.m. SECN Georgia at Tennessee
6:30 p.m. FS1 Butler at Providence
7 p.m. ACCN Louisville at Boston College
7 p.m. BTN Indiana at Minnesota
7 p.m. CBSSN St. John’s at Creighton
7 p.m. ESPN2 Texas A&M at Auburn
7 p.m. ESPNU Tulane at Wichita State
7 p.m. SECN Mississippi St. at Alabama
8 p.m. PAC12 Chicago State at Stanford
9 p.m. CBSSN Utah St. at San Diego St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m. ESPNU South Florida at Tulsa
GOLF
1 p.m. GOLF PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open
12:30 a.m. GOLF DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m. ESPN Brooklyn at Philadelphia
8 p.m. ESPN Memphis at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m. TNT NY Rangers at Toronto
7:30 p.m. TNT Columbus at Edmonton
TENNIS
12 p.m. ESPN2 Australian Open
1:30 a.m. ESPN Australian Open, Semifinals
AHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m. 1450-AM Tucson vs. Chicago
TALK
3 p.m. 1490-AM “Spears & Ali”
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TV channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) APV is Amazon Prime Video ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)