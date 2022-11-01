 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

Westminster at Utah, exhibition 5 p.m. Pac-12N

W. New Mexico at N. Mex. St., exhibition 6 p.m. BSAZ

Concordia-Irvine at UCLA, exhibition 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Western Michigan at Bowling Green 4 p.m. ESPN2

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB

World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Celtics at Cavaliers 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Grizzlies at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Penguins at Sabres 4:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, women's

Gonzaga at Santa Clara 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Maryland at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

CSU Los Angeles at Arizona, exhibition 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Calgary 6 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 4 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

