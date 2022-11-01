Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
Westminster at Utah, exhibition 5 p.m. Pac-12N
W. New Mexico at N. Mex. St., exhibition 6 p.m. BSAZ
Concordia-Irvine at UCLA, exhibition 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Western Michigan at Bowling Green 4 p.m. ESPN2
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB
World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Celtics at Cavaliers 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Grizzlies at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Penguins at Sabres 4:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, women's
Gonzaga at Santa Clara 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Maryland at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
CSU Los Angeles at Arizona, exhibition 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Calgary 6 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 4 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)