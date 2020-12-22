 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. ESPN2

Xavier at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1

Rutgers at Ohio State 2:30 p.m. BTN

Georgetown at Seton Hall 3 p.m. FS1

Northwestern State at Washington State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina-Upstate at Tennessee 3 p.m. SEC

Providence at Butler 4 p.m. CBSS

Illinois at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Villanova at Marquette 5 p.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at UAB 6 p.m. CBSS

Northwestern at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN

Western Illinois at DePaul 7 p.m. FS1

New Mexico State at Boise State 8 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women’s Nebraska at Purdue Noon BTN

Football bowls New Orleans: La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern 1 p.m. ESPN

Montgomery: Memphis vs. FAU 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Bucks at Celtics 5:30 p.m. TNT

Mavericks at Suns 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Mavericks at Suns 8:30 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women’s Idaho at Arizona Noon 1400-AM

Football bowls New Orleans: La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern 1 p.m. 1490-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Sean Miller on Arizona's poor free throw shooting, Kerr Kriisa's eligibility and changing lineup

