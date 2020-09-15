 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Lotte Giants at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 17 3:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB

Nationals at Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN

Mets at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Angels 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Angels (JIP) 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

MLS: Portland at San Jose 6:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Angels 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

