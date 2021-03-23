 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women’s Alabama vs. Maryland 10 a.m. ESPN2

Oregon vs. Georgia Noon ESPN2

Wright State vs. Missouri State Noon ESPNU

Northwestern vs. Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN2

Belmont vs. Indiana 2 p.m. ESPNU

Division-II semifinal 3 p.m. CBSS

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona vs. BYU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Texas vs. UCLA 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA, Match Play, Day 1 11 a.m. Golf

MLB spring Braves vs. Pirates 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB

NBA Celtics at Bucks 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Magic 5 p.m. FSAZ

Nets at Jazz 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Ducks at Wild 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Sabres at Penguins 5 p.m. NBCS

Kings at Sharks 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Skating ISU World Championships 6 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic 4 p.m. FS2

Washington at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

United States at Mexico 6:30 p.m. FS1

California at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Softball Kennesaw State at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis Miami Open, first round 8 a.m. TEN

Volleyball Rutgers at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women’s Arizona vs. BYU 4 p.m. 1400-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

