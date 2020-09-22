Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: Kia Tigers at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. Thu. ESPN2
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 7 p.m. FS1
MLB
Angels at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Angels at Padres 1 p.m. MLB
Rangers at D-backs 3 p.m. FSAZ
Marlins at Braves 4 p.m. MLB
Cardinals at Royals 5 p.m. ESPN2
Athletics at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics vs. Heat, Game 4 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Lightning vs. Stars, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
Rangers at D-backs 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
