Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Kia Tigers at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. Thu. ESPN2

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 7 p.m. FS1

MLB

Angels at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Angels at Padres 1 p.m. MLB

Rangers at D-backs 3 p.m. FSAZ

Marlins at Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Cardinals at Royals 5 p.m. ESPN2

Athletics at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. Heat, Game 4 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Lightning vs. Stars, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Rangers at D-backs 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

