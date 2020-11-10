Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
KBO Playoffs: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2
Golf
The Masters, practice round 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB
Cy Young Award presentation 4 p.m. MLB
NCAA football
Eastern Michigan at Ball State 5 p.m. CBSS
Toledo at Western Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPNU
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)
