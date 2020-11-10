 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2

Golf

The Masters, practice round 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB

Cy Young Award presentation 4 p.m. MLB

NCAA football

Eastern Michigan at Ball State 5 p.m. CBSS

Toledo at Western Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPNU

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Arizona Wildcats talk home opener vs. USC, Utah cancelation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News