Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round (Thu.) 3 a.m. Golf

MLB

Cubs-Reds or Indians-Twins 9:30 a.m. MLB

Mets-Giants or Blue Jays-Nats 12:30 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

Phillies at D-backs 6:40 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

Santos de Guapiles vs. Verdes FC 5 p.m. FS2

CD Marathon vs. Diriangen FC 7 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Lyon vs. FC Barcelona 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Bayern Munich vs. PSG (T) 8 p.m. CBSS

Portland FC vs. Houston 8 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

Little League WS championship 2 p.m. ESPN

WNBA

Storm at Liberty 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Phillies at D-backs 6:40 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

