Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB;White Sox at Twins;10 a.m.;MLB

;Nats-Cubs or Mets-Braves;4:30 p.m.;MLB

;D-backs at Dodgers;7 p.m.;BSAZ

NBA;Spurs at Grizzlies;4:45 p.m.;ESPN

;Warriors at Lakers;7:05 p.m.;ESPN

NHL;Capitals at Bruins, Game 3;3:30 p.m.;NBCS

;Predators at Hurricanes, Game 2;5 p.m.;CNBC

;Jets at Oilers, Game 1;6 p.m.;NBCS

;Blues at Avalanche, Game 2;7:30 p.m.;CNBC

Soccer (M);Atalanta vs. Juventus;11:50 a.m.;ESPN2

;Liverpool at Burnley;12:10 p.m.;NBCS

Tennis;Women's NCAA quarterfinals;2:30 p.m.;TEN

WNBA;Fever at Sun;4 p.m.;CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB;D-backs at Dodgers;7 p.m.;1490-AM*

Talk;”Spears and Ali”;3 p.m.;1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

