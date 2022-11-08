Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's
Monmouth at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1
Football, NCAA
Kent State at Bowling Green 5 p.m. CBSS
Buffalo at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Knicks at Nets 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Timberwolves 6 p.m. BSAZ
Lakers at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Penguins at Capitals 5:30 p.m. TNT
Wild at Ducks 8 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Serie A: AS Rom at Sassuolo 10:30 a.m. CBSS
Leeds United at Wolverhampton 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Ohio State at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN
Indiana at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Suns at Timberwolves 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)