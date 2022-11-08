 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Monmouth at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1

Football, NCAA

Kent State at Bowling Green 5 p.m. CBSS

Buffalo at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan 5 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Knicks at Nets 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Timberwolves 6 p.m. BSAZ

Lakers at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Penguins at Capitals 5:30 p.m. TNT

Wild at Ducks 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Serie A: AS Rom at Sassuolo 10:30 a.m. CBSS

Leeds United at Wolverhampton 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Ohio State at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN

Indiana at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Suns at Timberwolves 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

