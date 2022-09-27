 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, women's

United States vs. Serbia 7 p.m. ESPNU

MLB

Reds at Pirates 9:30 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. BSAZ

NHL preseason

Capitals at Flyers 4 p.m. NHL

Avalanche at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Phoenix Rising at Sacramento 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Volleyball, women's

Iowa at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Michigan 4 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Iowa State 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

