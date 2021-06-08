 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Giants at Rangers 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Athletics 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Royals at Angels 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Nuggets at Suns, Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Bruins at Islanders, Game 6 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

Costa Rica at United States 4 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

WCWS Finals: Oklahoma vs. Florida State, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

French Open, quarterfinals 3 a.m. TEN

French Open, quarterfinals 11 a.m. TEN

Track

NCAA Championships, Day 1 5 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Championships, Day 1 6 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Fever at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Nuggets at Suns, Game 2 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

